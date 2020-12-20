HEX (HEX) Price Tops $0.0053 on Major Exchanges

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. HEX has a market capitalization of $916.53 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HEX has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006218 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00054821 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002098 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00020349 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004879 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003736 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX (CRYPTO:HEX) is a token. It launched on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.win . HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HEX

HEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

