HOLD (HOLD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,862.00

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, HOLD has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. One HOLD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. HOLD has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $1,862.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00148512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00022356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.69 or 0.00774007 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00178224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00375360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00119947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00075637 BTC.

About HOLD

HOLD was first traded on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ . The official website for HOLD is hold.co . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

