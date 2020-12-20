HOLD (HOLD) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.38 Million

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One HOLD token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. HOLD has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $1,850.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HOLD has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00149144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00021925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.60 or 0.00793379 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00214523 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00370519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00118855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00074736 BTC.

HOLD’s genesis date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ . HOLD’s official website is hold.co . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ

HOLD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

