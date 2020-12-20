Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.67.

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $28.86 on Thursday. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $252.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.28 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 530.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 51.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

