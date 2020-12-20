Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HMHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.77.

NASDAQ HMHC opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $460.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.31. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $6.85.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $386.59 million for the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Allen acquired 97,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $329,137.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,137.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 19,465,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $62,679,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,472,555 shares of company stock valued at $62,696,355 in the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 486.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 155,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 129,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 32.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 59,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

