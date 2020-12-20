Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.64.

HII stock opened at $169.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $72,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 459.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 87,411 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,197,000 after buying an additional 60,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

