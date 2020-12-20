Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Hits $0.0043 on Major Exchanges

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $3.03 million and $140,207.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, DDEX, Bgogo and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00057522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.71 or 0.00375190 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017575 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00025955 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bancor Network, HADAX, Ethfinex, Bgogo and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

