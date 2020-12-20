i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.22 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will report sales of $41.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.12 million and the highest is $43.31 million. i3 Verticals reported sales of $41.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year sales of $175.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $165.25 million to $185.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $199.37 million, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $213.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded i3 Verticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. i3 Verticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

NASDAQ IIIV traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $32.53. 1,119,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -813.25 and a beta of 1.60. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $37.85.

In other news, President Frederick Stanford sold 28,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $837,261.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $10,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at $7,334,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 45.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 74.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 387.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth about $209,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

