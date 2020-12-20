ILCOIN Price Reaches $0.0098 on Top Exchanges (ILC)

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, ILCOIN has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One ILCOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and FreiExchange. ILCOIN has a total market cap of $5.86 million and $171,577.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002762 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004170 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002098 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007363 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000448 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 269.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002765 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000140 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN Profile

ILC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2016. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,550,983,907 coins and its circulating supply is 597,287,487 coins. The official website for ILCOIN is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ILCOIN Coin Trading

ILCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, C-CEX, CoinExchange, FreiExchange, IDAX, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ILCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

