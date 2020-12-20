Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IFNNY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of IFNNY opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 121.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.07. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

