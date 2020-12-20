Infinitecoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,605.00 (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Infinitecoin has a total market capitalization of $555,168.35 and approximately $2,605.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Infinitecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including QBTC and CoinEgg. Over the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded 37.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin (IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2013. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

Infinitecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

