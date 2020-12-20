Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Down 5.3%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) shares fell 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.11 and last traded at $47.33. 1,326,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,229% from the average session volume of 99,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

INBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the third quarter worth about $5,608,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the third quarter worth about $254,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,995,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a multivalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcomas; and INBRX-105, an antagonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

See Also: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.