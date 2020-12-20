INO COIN (INO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $423,178.00

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 20th. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $755.65 million and approximately $423,178.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INO COIN token can currently be bought for $4.20 or 0.00017731 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store and Exrates. In the last week, INO COIN has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get INO COIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00148456 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00022017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.47 or 0.00796052 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00173990 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00371979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00119079 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00074700 BTC.

INO COIN Token Profile

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

INO COIN Token Trading

INO COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INO COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INO COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.