Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells $191,000.00 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 5,000 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,137.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tamesa Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $94,680.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $92,550.00.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $39.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.55. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 0.83. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $39.57.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $378.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.94 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 33.6% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 19.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 47.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 54.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 37.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen raised shares of NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

