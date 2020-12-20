Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) in a report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INSM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Insmed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

INSM opened at $37.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 2.45. Insmed has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $42.71.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alfred Altomari sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,516.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,249.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $8,625,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 10.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,933,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insmed by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,396,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,786,000 after purchasing an additional 959,588 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Insmed by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,605 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 498.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,347,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 28.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,106,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,482,000 after purchasing an additional 245,920 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

