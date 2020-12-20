Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) fell 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.01 and last traded at $28.33. 2,969,808 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 278% from the average session volume of 784,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.28.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.87.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $934.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.95.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. The business had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $57,791.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $890,239.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 833.3% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,176,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 86.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,509,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,563,000 after acquiring an additional 700,492 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $21,165,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 815.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 314,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 280,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,065,000 after acquiring an additional 161,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

