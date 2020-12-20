Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) (CVE:INX) Senior Officer Sells C$14,800.00 in Stock

Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) (CVE:INX) Senior Officer Michael John Gaffney sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.74, for a total value of C$14,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,476,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,092,433.14.

Michael John Gaffney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Michael John Gaffney sold 6,500 shares of Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.74, for a total value of C$4,810.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Michael John Gaffney sold 500 shares of Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$350.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Michael John Gaffney sold 47,000 shares of Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$32,900.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Michael John Gaffney sold 111,500 shares of Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$66,900.00.

INX remained flat at $C$0.72 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,297. The company has a market cap of C$16.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.00. Intouch Insight Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.20 and a 52 week high of C$0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47.

Intouch Insight Ltd. develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service platforms, and delivers services for private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's software platforms include IntouchCapture, IntouchCheck, IntouchSurvey, and LiaCX that facilitate the development of data collection programs comprising event lead capture, customer satisfaction surveys, and mobile forms, checklist, and audits.

