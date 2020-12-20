Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $265.93 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will post sales of $265.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $276.00 million and the lowest is $256.70 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $494.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $703.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $689.04 million to $715.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $765.74 million, with estimates ranging from $719.61 million to $851.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.14 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IONS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.08.

NASDAQ IONS traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,894,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,017. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $64.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 113.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.27.

In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 21,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $1,085,931.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,001.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $568,370.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $104,425.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,736 shares of company stock worth $10,318,070. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 377.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

