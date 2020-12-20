ITO Utility Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,194.00 (IUT)

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded 37.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One ITO Utility Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ITO Utility Token has a market capitalization of $544,464.67 and $1,194.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ITO Utility Token has traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ITO Utility Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00146647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00022370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.93 or 0.00799444 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00175986 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00370828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00076865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00118434 BTC.

ITO Utility Token Profile

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,164,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,504,611 tokens. The official message board for ITO Utility Token is ito.network/blog . ITO Utility Token’s official website is ito.network

ITO Utility Token Token Trading

ITO Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITO Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ITO Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ITO Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ITO Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ITO Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.