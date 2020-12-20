J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $434.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) will announce $434.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $433.60 million to $436.88 million. J2 Global reported sales of $405.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JCOM. TheStreet raised J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,469. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,039,835.79. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,550 shares of company stock worth $21,033,766. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 105.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 303.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.41. 1,294,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,088. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.71. J2 Global has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

