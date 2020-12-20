Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 11,043 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.08% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period.

Shares of JHEM stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $29.07.

