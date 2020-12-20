Jane Street Group LLC Invests $477,000 in AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIF)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 20.77% of AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.68. AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $28.21.

