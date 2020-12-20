Jane Street Group LLC Invests $477,000 in AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIF)

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2020

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 20.77% of AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.68. AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $28.21.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit