Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $541,000 Investment in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

BEPC stock opened at $52.35 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2893 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

