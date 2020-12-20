Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $70.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.96 and a 200-day moving average of $63.48.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.63 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SRCL. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

