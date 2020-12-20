Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 86.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,608 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 38,513 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth about $234,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in CubeSmart by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CubeSmart news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $844,381.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,380.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $33.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.15. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.66 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 78.11%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

