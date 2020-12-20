Jane Street Group LLC Sells 51,223 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 90.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,223 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.75.

In related news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,167,127.50. Also, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $272,294.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,013 in the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $117.74 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $70.57 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.82 and its 200-day moving average is $106.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.