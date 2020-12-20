JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $559.30

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $559.30 and traded as high as $562.00. JG Boswell shares last traded at $562.00, with a volume of 393 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $559.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.84.

About JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL)

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

