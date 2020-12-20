Jobchain 24 Hour Volume Hits $200.00 (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, Jobchain has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $200.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jobchain Token Profile

Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,630,709,855 tokens. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain

Buying and Selling Jobchain

Jobchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

