JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 61,429 Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,429 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.98% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 391,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 389,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 31,179 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.8% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 64,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Shares of BHB opened at $22.74 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $26.45.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.77 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and checking accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.