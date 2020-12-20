Julie Whalen Sells 3,000 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $109.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $114.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.15 and its 200 day moving average is $93.13.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 6.7% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

