JUST Stablecoin (USDJ) Achieves Market Cap of $4.23 Million

JUST Stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One JUST Stablecoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010264 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, JUST Stablecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. JUST Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and $286,928.00 worth of JUST Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00147116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00021733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.38 or 0.00786484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00172439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00367652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00117366 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00073311 BTC.

JUST Stablecoin Token Profile

JUST Stablecoin’s total supply is 4,227,158 tokens. The official website for JUST Stablecoin is just.network

JUST Stablecoin Token Trading

JUST Stablecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST Stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

