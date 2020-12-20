JustBet (WINR) Market Capitalization Reaches $110,224.42

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. JustBet has a total market cap of $110,224.42 and $45.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustBet token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, JustBet has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00148329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00022049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.28 or 0.00808137 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00173842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00372227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00119276 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00075226 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

JustBet Token Trading

