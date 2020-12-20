Keep Network Reaches Market Cap of $102.16 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $102.16 million and approximately $620,470.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Keep Network has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep Network token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000961 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Keep Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00146046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00022118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.06 or 0.00785000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00171105 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00369727 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00076253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00117921 BTC.

Keep Network Token Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 446,178,319 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

Keep Network Token Trading

Keep Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.