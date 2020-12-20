Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.60.

KNSA opened at $19.40 on Thursday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.05.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 150,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $3,167,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,329.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

