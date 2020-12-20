Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

LAUR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Laureate Education from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.19.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Shares of LAUR opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($3.90). The business had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.80 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tal Darmon sold 13,615 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $202,046.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,721,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,627,000 after purchasing an additional 882,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,166,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,516,000 after purchasing an additional 109,805 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,687,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,747,000 after purchasing an additional 565,749 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,840,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,861,000 after purchasing an additional 267,507 shares during the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.