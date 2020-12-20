Lear (NYSE:LEA) Lifted to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Lear from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $148.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lear from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lear from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.81.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $159.69 on Wednesday. Lear has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $165.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.73, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.74.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lear will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the second quarter valued at $411,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,953,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Lear by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

