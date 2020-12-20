Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.42

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and traded as high as $2.48. Leju shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 122,824 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEJU shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Leju from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Leju from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $321.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Leju Holdings Limited will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,304 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Leju worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Leju Company Profile (NYSE:LEJU)

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

