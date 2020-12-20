LEOcoin (LC4) Price Hits $0.0462 on Exchanges

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, LEOcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One LEOcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LEOcoin has a total market cap of $69,386.94 and approximately $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,932.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $645.48 or 0.02697057 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.88 or 0.00484195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.05 or 0.01554552 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.82 or 0.00638522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005664 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00322564 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00028457 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00077763 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin (LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LEOcoin Token Trading

LEOcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

