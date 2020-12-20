Level01 (LVX) Price Hits $0.0480

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Level01 has a market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $141,952.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Level01 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Level01 has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00056148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.00363002 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003859 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 60.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017336 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00025362 BTC.

Level01 Token Profile

LVX is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,460,195 tokens. Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . The official message board for Level01 is level01.io/blog . Level01’s official website is level01.io

Buying and Selling Level01

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using U.S. dollars.

