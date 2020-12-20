LHT (LHT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $492,399.11

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last week, LHT has traded up 36.3% against the dollar. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Alterdice, Exrates and P2PB2B. LHT has a market cap of $492,399.11 and approximately $243.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002767 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002135 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007052 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000427 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000138 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000414 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . LHT’s official website is usdx.cash . The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and Alterdice. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

