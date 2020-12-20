Lightning Bitcoin Trading 7.9% Higher This Week (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $4.32 million and $553,109.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $1.12 or 0.00004701 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.97 or 0.00483180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005687 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000282 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.