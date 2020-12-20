LikeCoin (LIKE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $50,399.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. LikeCoin has a market cap of $7.69 million and $50,399.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00055530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.53 or 0.00363311 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003816 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 59% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017414 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00024945 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LIKE is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,010,942,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,390,426 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

