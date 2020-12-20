LINKA Hits Market Capitalization of $2.28 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LINKA token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LINKA has a total market cap of $2.28 million and $53,310.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00056936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.10 or 0.00366942 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003904 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 79.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017267 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00025920 BTC.

LINKA is a token. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

LINKA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

