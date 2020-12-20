Lobstex Market Cap Hits $1.01 Million (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0485 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $356,188.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00110558 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00026112 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00011268 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) traded up 191% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 56% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001706 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 20,912,706 coins and its circulating supply is 20,912,694 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

