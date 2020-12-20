Lobstex Market Cap Hits $1.01 Million (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.01 million and $356,188.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00110558 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00026112 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00011268 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) traded up 191% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 56% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 20,912,706 coins and its circulating supply is 20,912,694 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

