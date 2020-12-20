LockTrip Price Tops $0.46 on Major Exchanges (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LockTrip has a total market cap of $6.94 million and approximately $6,618.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00034272 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000134 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 67.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

