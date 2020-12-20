LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered LTC Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LTC Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.25.

LTC opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.98. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Analyst Recommendations for LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit