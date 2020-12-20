LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered LTC Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LTC Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.25.

LTC opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.98. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

