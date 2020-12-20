Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will post sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.75 billion. Lululemon Athletica posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year sales of $4.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $5.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.88.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $8.02 on Friday, hitting $378.05. 2,666,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.23. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $347.53 and a 200 day moving average of $333.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,720,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,841,113,000 after buying an additional 103,643 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,465,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,594,212,000 after acquiring an additional 420,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,508,000 after purchasing an additional 579,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,373,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $452,327,000 after purchasing an additional 189,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

