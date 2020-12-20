M Winkworth PLC (WINK.L) (LON:WINK) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $142.72

M Winkworth PLC (WINK.L) (LON:WINK) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.72 and traded as high as $150.00. M Winkworth PLC (WINK.L) shares last traded at $150.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth PLC (WINK.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 142.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 137.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The company has a market cap of £19.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

