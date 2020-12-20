MedicCoin Price Hits $0.0001 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 24% higher against the US dollar. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and CryptoBridge. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $34,568.08 and approximately $54.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00015974 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003119 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000130 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Cryptohub, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

